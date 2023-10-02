Finalists Announced for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards

The Cardiff Business Awards, the city’s premier awards program for businesses of all sizes, today announced its shortlist for the 2023 awards. The awards recognize and celebrate the best and brightest businesses in Cardiff, and the shortlist features a diverse range of companies from across the city.

Chair of Judges; Louise Harris said:

“As the Cardiff Business Awards returns for 2023, we are pleased to be recognising the exceptional individuals, enterprises, and industries that drive our vibrant city.

Cardiff has a legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship, and progress and the Awards serve as a platform to applaud those who contribute to making it a premier destination for leadership, careers, and quality of life.

I am looking forward to celebrating the indelible impact of our city and the remarkable individuals who shape its present and future.”

The shortlist for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards is:

Construction Business of the Year

Focus MEP

HLM Architects

Lattice Build Technology Ltd

LBS Builders Merchants Ltd

Pentan Architects

Rio Architects

Creative Business of the Year

Afanti Media

Cardiff Productions

Dragon Post Wales

Gorilla TV

Nimble Productions

Digital Business of the Year

EatSleep Media

IJPR Media

Pobl Tech

Populate Social

WebBox

Employer of the Year

CPS Group (UK) Ltd

Gorilla TV

John Lewis

Mott MacDonald

PureCyber

Sphere Solutions Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

Emyr Afan – Afanti Media

Damon Rands – PureCyber

Rachel Fleri – Specialist Security Co Ltd.

Family Business of the Year

Apollo Distribution Solutions Ltd

Ceaton Security Services Ltd

Ivor Thomas Funerals

LBS Builders Merchants Ltd

Workbench

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

bedigital

Hoop Recruitment Ltd

Sanctuary Financial Planning Ltd

The Independent General Practice

Green Business of the Year

Creative Spaces Design Ltd

Ethical Boutique – Safe Foundation

FSEW

Mott MacDonald

Nuvolt Ltd

Innovation Business of the Year

FSEW

Virtus Tech

Wagonex

International Business of the Year

BCB International Limited

CCS McLays

Conexus DX

Genesis Biosciences

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year

BBC Cymru Wales Tours

Bjorn & Co

Clayton Hotel Cardiff

Fuel Rock Club

voco St.David’s

Manufacturing Business of the Year

BCB International Limited

Cardiff Steels/Engineering Fabrication Limited

Creative Spaces Design Ltd

Retail Business of the Year

John Lewis

Oliver Bonas

Penhaligon’s

The White Company

SME Business of the Year

bedigital

Bulk Branded

CPS Group (UK) Ltd

FlyForm

The Independent General Practice

Start-Up Business of the Year

Be Our Chef Ltd

Eat The Bird

Fizz n Flour Ltd

ntitle Ltd

Pobl Tech

Technology Business of the Year

Techsol Group Ltd

Vindico

Virtus Tech

Wagonex

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Cardiff Third Sector Council

Innovate Trust

Prostate Cymru

Young Business Person of the Year

Connor Wall – Conexus DX

Daisy Purkis – Marketing Purks

Matthew Read – The Clothing Culture

The winners of the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on 17 November at the Mercure Holland House. The ceremony will be attended by over 400 guests from the Cardiff business community.

This year the awards are sponsored and supported by; Euroclad Group, ACT Training, Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Celsa Steel UK, FSEW, Heath Windows and Doors, Landsec, Ogi Pro, Visit Cardiff, Thornbush Hill, Stills and Business News Wales.

Darren Stewart, Commercial Director, Euroclad Group, headline sponsors of the awards said:

“We’ve seen some outstanding entries for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards, and it’s been extremely difficult to create this year’s shortlist. Being native to Cardiff, I’m extremely happy that the area continues to attract so many interesting and diverse businesses, all of whom are playing an important role in bringing our capital city to the forefront. I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet some of these business during the judging process, and I’d like to wish each one of them good luck.”

The awards are co-founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management. Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards HERE