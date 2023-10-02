Finalists Announced for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards

The Cardiff Business Awards, the city’s premier awards program for businesses of all sizes, today announced its shortlist for the 2023 awards. The awards recognize and celebrate the best and brightest businesses in Cardiff, and the shortlist features a diverse range of companies from across the city.
Chair of Judges; Louise Harris said:
“As the Cardiff Business Awards returns for 2023, we are pleased to be recognising the exceptional individuals, enterprises, and industries that drive our vibrant city.
Cardiff has a legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship, and progress and the Awards serve as a platform to applaud those who contribute to making it a premier destination for leadership, careers, and quality of life.
I am looking forward to celebrating the indelible impact of our city and the remarkable individuals who shape its present and future.”
The shortlist for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards is:
Construction Business of the Year
- Focus MEP
- HLM Architects
- Lattice Build Technology Ltd
- LBS Builders Merchants Ltd
- Pentan Architects
- Rio Architects
Creative Business of the Year
- Afanti Media
- Cardiff Productions
- Dragon Post Wales
- Gorilla TV
- Nimble Productions
Digital Business of the Year
- EatSleep Media
- IJPR Media
- Pobl Tech
- Populate Social
- WebBox
Employer of the Year
- CPS Group (UK) Ltd
- Gorilla TV
- John Lewis
- Mott MacDonald
- PureCyber
- Sphere Solutions Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Emyr Afan – Afanti Media
- Damon Rands – PureCyber
- Rachel Fleri – Specialist Security Co Ltd.
Family Business of the Year
- Apollo Distribution Solutions Ltd
- Ceaton Security Services Ltd
- Ivor Thomas Funerals
- LBS Builders Merchants Ltd
- Workbench
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- bedigital
- Hoop Recruitment Ltd
- Sanctuary Financial Planning Ltd
- The Independent General Practice
Green Business of the Year
- Creative Spaces Design Ltd
- Ethical Boutique – Safe Foundation
- FSEW
- Mott MacDonald
- Nuvolt Ltd
Innovation Business of the Year
- FSEW
- Virtus Tech
- Wagonex
International Business of the Year
- BCB International Limited
- CCS McLays
- Conexus DX
- Genesis Biosciences
Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year
- BBC Cymru Wales Tours
- Bjorn & Co
- Clayton Hotel Cardiff
- Fuel Rock Club
- voco St.David’s
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- BCB International Limited
- Cardiff Steels/Engineering Fabrication Limited
- Creative Spaces Design Ltd
Retail Business of the Year
- John Lewis
- Oliver Bonas
- Penhaligon’s
- The White Company
SME Business of the Year
- bedigital
- Bulk Branded
- CPS Group (UK) Ltd
- FlyForm
- The Independent General Practice
Start-Up Business of the Year
- Be Our Chef Ltd
- Eat The Bird
- Fizz n Flour Ltd
- ntitle Ltd
- Pobl Tech
Technology Business of the Year
- Techsol Group Ltd
- Vindico
- Virtus Tech
- Wagonex
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Cardiff Third Sector Council
- Innovate Trust
- Prostate Cymru
Young Business Person of the Year
- Connor Wall – Conexus DX
- Daisy Purkis – Marketing Purks
- Matthew Read – The Clothing Culture
The winners of the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on 17 November at the Mercure Holland House. The ceremony will be attended by over 400 guests from the Cardiff business community.
This year the awards are sponsored and supported by; Euroclad Group, ACT Training, Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Celsa Steel UK, FSEW, Heath Windows and Doors, Landsec, Ogi Pro, Visit Cardiff, Thornbush Hill, Stills and Business News Wales.
Darren Stewart, Commercial Director, Euroclad Group, headline sponsors of the awards said:
“We’ve seen some outstanding entries for the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards, and it’s been extremely difficult to create this year’s shortlist. Being native to Cardiff, I’m extremely happy that the area continues to attract so many interesting and diverse businesses, all of whom are playing an important role in bringing our capital city to the forefront. I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet some of these business during the judging process, and I’d like to wish each one of them good luck.”
The awards are co-founded and organised by Grapevine Event Management. Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards HERE