Final Weeks for North Wales Projects to Apply for £30 Million Growth Deal Funding

Two weeks remain for projects to apply for Ambition North Wales' £30 million capital funding.

Applications for projects which have the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs and attract investment are encouraged to apply for the funding, allocated for projects that align with the Growth Deal's programmes, particularly Agri-Food and Tourism, Land and Property and Low Carbon Energy.

Henry Aron, Energy Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, explains:

“We would encourage applications for projects that have the potential to drive economic growth, bring jobs and attract investment. We also welcome organisations to match together to meet the criteria and we can facilitate the matching service. Our website has all the relevant information about funding and how to apply.”

The deadline for submitting bids is the 27th of March 2023. More information about the funding and a recent webinar recording is available here: Ambition North Wales | Growth Deal Funding