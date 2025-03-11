Ffestiniog Railway Set to Celebrate 70 Years with Railway 200 Event

Clare Britton, events co-ordinator at Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways, is busy planning what promises to be one of the stand-out events in the Heritage Railway calendar for 2025 – the ‘Railway 200 – FR Platinum Jubilee Weekend’.

The event, from June 19 to 22, will celebrate two momentous landmarks. 2025 marks both the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway – part of the national ‘Railway 200’ celebrations – and the 70th anniversary of the resumption of passenger trains on the Ffestiniog Railway under the new regime.

Spanning the summer solstice, it promises an action-packed long weekend, celebrating 70 years of running trains in the new era with a mix of nostalgia and looking forward to the future.

Spread over four days, there are trains recreating different eras of the Ffestiniog, opportunities to ride on the Welsh Highland, the chance to spend some time at Boston Lodge Works, – the lynch pin of the railway – and a “grand cavalcade” of Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways’ engines throughout the years, lining up in formation across the iconic Cob embankment.

Tickets and full details regarding the weekend will be available on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway’s website.