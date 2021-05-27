Female-Majority Board for Convey Law After New Director Appointments

Convey Law has appointed two new Directors, making it one of the few UK companies and Legal Practices to have a female-majority Board of Directors.

Kathryn Jones and Sophia Ramzan have been appointed Directors of the Newport-based legal practice, one of the UK’s largest conveyancing companies, joining three other women on the Board.

Both women have worked their way through the ranks of the company to senior roles in its award-winning training Conveyancing Academy divisions. With a young workforce, with an average age of 25 over 130 employees, Kathryn and Sophia will further reduce the average age of the 8 Directors to under 40 years of age.

Managing Director of Convey Law Lloyd Davies, one of three men on the Board, said he believed it was important to make the board representative of the workforce:

“Our workforce is very young on the whole, with a smattering of age-old experience, and is 70% female and so it is no surprise that this is reflected in the make-up of our Board of Directors. There are no barriers to success at Convey Law – talent, hard work and dedication is rewarded and everyone has the opportunity to grow and develop their careers and to be the best that they can be in their field of expertise.” Sophia, 30, from Newport, Senior Property Lawyer and Head of Training, said she was “honoured and delighted” with the appointment “at such a prestigious and award-winning Legal Practice” and believed it was “very important to have a gender representation on a corporate Board of Directors with both males and females with different skills, experiences, backgrounds and lifestyles in order to make the best decisions for the company”.

A Cardiff University Law graduate, Sophia joined the company in 2016 and has won a number of conveyancing awards including the Convey Law Outstanding Contribution Award in 2019.

She added:

“The core values at Convey Law are exceptional and I am proud of the service we deliver to our clients, which has brought continuous success and growth to the company. “Convey Law has gone from strength to strength and I look forward to working with the Executive Management Team to continue this success.”

Kathryn, age 36, from Bargoed, first joined Convey Law in 2011, after taking a Law degree at Glamorgan University. She trained and qualified as a Licensed Conveyancer at Convey and worked with them until 2016, taking a career break and returning in 2019.

She is currently Learning and Development Manager and Tutor and Assessor for the Conveyancing Academy and is a previous Convey Law Employee of the Year.

She said,

“it had been challenging to juggle family life and academic studies” but her family have been “extremely supportive and are incredibly proud of my achievements.”

She commented:

“I feel incredibly proud to be part of one of the largest specialist legal conveyancing companies in the UK who are committed to providing clients with a first class, professional service. “Convey Law was the first Legal Practice in the UK to achieve the GOLD Investors in People National Standard in 2014 and I feel privileged to be part of a Company who are dedicated to developing their staff and rewarding them for their hard work and loyalty. “I am honoured to be appointed as a Director of Convey Law and look forward to working with the Senior Management Team to continue the success of this award-winning Company.”

She commented that,

“As an equal opportunity organisation it was important to have a wide range of skills at Board level which are representative of all departments and aspects of the Company”.

MD Lloyd Davies added: