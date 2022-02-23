North Wales Business Director Awarded Fellowship for Commitment to Business Community

A prestigious industry body for UK business leaders has awarded its highest membership grade to a north Wales director for his dedication to the business community.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has recognised David Roberts, who runs the northeast Wales peer-to-peer coaching service The Alternative Board (TAB), as a fellow of the organisation.

David has been chair of the IoD north Wales branch since February 2021, following three years on the committee with activity including supporting company directors and managers through training and networking opportunities.

In addition to showing a strong commitment to his own professional development, he has also been a key link between industry leaders in the region and the IoD ensuring his peers’ voices are heard on all fronts from policymaking to skills.

David, who is studying for a master’s in coaching and behavioural change at Henley Business School, also volunteers his time as chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP).

He said:

It’s an honour to have been awarded fellowship and recognised as a voice of an increasing influence across the region. “Through my work within north Wales, I have seen first-hand the benefits of uniting leaders, and organisations such as the IoD have a critical role to play in helping to facilitate this.”

IoD Fellowship is awarded through a rigorous qualification process to members who embody the century-old institute’s key values of integrity and enterprise.

David was one of three north Wales IoD members to be awarded the fellowship, alongside John Reynolds, managing director of Mold-based Reynolds International, and Mike Caulfield, managing director of Caulmert, which has offices in St Asaph and Bangor

David added:

The fact that three north Wales directors have been awarded the fellowship speaks volumes for the high-quality talent and experience within the region. “Through my role as IoD north Wales chair, I have interacted with many leaders from Anglesey to Wrexham, and it’s clear just how vital collaborating across sectors can be to improving the knowledge and efficiency of businesses. “Having the option to reach out locally to the likes of myself, Mike and John is an invaluable proposition for directors seeking support or guidance.”

The IoD is a network of 25,000 directors from every sector and corner of the UK and looks to represent, support, and set standards for their members.

David Roberts bought the northeast Wales franchise of TAB in 2016.

TAB is a respected coaching and advisory service that brings experienced business people from different sectors into its community.

David’s core base of 20 clients ranges from entrepreneurial ‘early stage’ businesses to a £20m turnover telecoms network provider.