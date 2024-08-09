Feedback Sought on Proposed Public Sector Hub for Swansea

Feedback is wanted on a proposal for a major new public sector hub in Swansea city centre.

The public sector hub being earmarked for land at the former St David's Shopping Centre site would include commercial floor space for shops and restaurants, with the council and a range of other public sector partners occupying office space above.

A drop-in information and consultation event about the proposed new public sector hub is taking place from Tuesday August 13 to Thursday August 15 at the former Cranes music shop unit on St David's Place in the city centre.

The times of the consultation are:

Tuesday August 13: 1pm to 7pm

Wednesday August 14: 1pm to 7pm

Thursday August 15: 9am to 1pm

A website where people can see the plans will be announced on Tuesday when the consultation starts.

At this stage feedback will be sought on the design and look of the building, which would meet the highest standards of sustainability.

More opportunities to give views will also be made available as part of the planning process in future.

Made up of four floors above ground level and one floor below, close to 1,000 workers could be based at the public sector hub.

The public sector hub would enable the redevelopment of the Civic Centre site on the seafront, which will be returned to public use with the potential for new restaurants, homes and leisure attractions such as an aquarium. The council says this development would also support city centre traders because of the footfall it would create.

Swansea Council and Urban Splash would develop the proposed public sector hub, with ownership retained by the council. This would form the first phase of the overall site's development being led by Urban Splash, who are continuing to work on plans for the rest of the site.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“To be successful in the 21st century, Swansea city centre needs more people working there, living there and visiting to support existing local shops, businesses and traders. This will also create new jobs and opportunities and encourage more shops and other businesses to locate to the city in future. “We know there is strong demand for quality office space in Swansea, and the proposed public sector hub will help meet that demand. The extra workers based in the city centre would also add to the existing daily spend in local restaurants, shops, cafes and other businesses. “Subject to consultation feedback and planning approval, the public sector hub's construction would form part of the next phase of the city centre's £1bn transformation, following-on from schemes like Swansea Arena, the restoration of the Palace Theatre and the new office development for private sector tenants which is taking shape at 71/72 The Kingsway. “The scheme is part of our commitment to regenerate Swansea city centre and create a leading destination for visiting, enjoying, working, living and studying.”

Urban Splash development director David Warburton said:

“We look forward to working with the local community. We hope to incorporate their feedback to ensure these proposals for the creation of a vibrant commercial hub with excellent amenities, job opportunities, and a thriving new ecosystem, meet the city's long-term needs.”

Urban Splash are also continuing to work on proposals for the Civic Centre site, which will be made available for public feedback as soon as they're finalised.

Subject to consultation and planning permission, construction work on the public sector hub is anticipated to start in mid-2025.