FAW Chief to Speak to Newport Business Club

The man in charge of Welsh football is to be the guest speaker at the latest City of Newport Business Club networking event.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney will be the star turn at the event at the Coldra Court Hotel on Thursday, February 16.

Mr Mooney is in charge of all aspects of football in Wales – from grassroots to the international stage – and oversees the men’s and women’s game.

Mr Mooney joined the FAW as CEO in August 2021. He is a former League of Ireland goalkeeper who played for Limerick, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Prior to moving to Wales, he had been working for football’s European governing body UEFA as Head of Strategic Development, working with all 55 European federations on their development including strategy, commercial revenues, participation, public affairs, digital transformation and governance.

At UEFA, he created a number of leading development programmes which have been adopted right across the European football landscape.

Since Mr Mooney joined the FAW, the Welsh men’s team have qualified and played in their first World Cup Finals since 1958 – competing in Qatar at the end of last year.

When joining the FAW, Mr Mooney said his mission was to ensure that the nation “becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales.”

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said:

“We’re really pleased to welcome Noel Mooney to our latest event. “With the Welsh men’s team playing in their first World Cup for more than 60 years just a few weeks ago, and the women’s game going from strength to strength, we are sure Noel will give us all some food for thought.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets for the event, which includes a two-course meal, are priced at £20 and can be booked via the following link –http://www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/

Information about how to become a member or sponsor of the City of Newport Business Club are also available on the club’s website – https://www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk

You can also follow @NPTBizClub on Twitter and Facebook.