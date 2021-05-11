Farming for the Future – Which Way Ahead?

HCR’s Future of Farming Forum webinar on today 9am aims to tackle the hot topics in the sector.

From ‘the tweeting farmer’ (otherwise known as outspoken advocate of sustainable and regenerative farming, Gareth Wyn Jones) to experts on new agricultural income streams, succession planning, Brexit, employment and innovation.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm, features a wide range of speakers from agriculture and rural businesses, including dairy farmer Abi Reader and fruit farmer and consultant Matt Foster, alongside both Harper Adams and the Royal Agricultural universities, environmental consultants APEM, the Wye and Usk Foundation and HCR’s own legal experts.

Esther Stirling, head of HCR’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs team, who will chair the event, said:

“There is an impressive array of expertise and experience on offer, for everyone from rural start-ups to those wanting to develop and diversify their existing operations. The sector is under a good deal of pressure and it faces many changes, both in legislation and in funding; now is the time to look at new options and plan ahead, with the benefit of advice from those who can help rurales business choose their path.”

To join the free event, you can book here.

