Farm Business Management – The Importance of Succession Planning

Sian Bushell, Owner of Sian Bushell Associates, spoke with Business News Wales about the challenges around succession planning within the family farm.

Descended from a long line of West Wales farmers, Siân Bushell was trained as a succession facilitator in Australia in 2006 by Lyn Sykes, a Family Farm Business Facilitator. Armed with these skills she set up Siân Bushell Associates to provide succession planning for farming families and other family businesses.

Before that, she was partner and then director of a successful dairy farm for 25 years and has been a director and chairperson of two dairy farm related businesses.

Farm business study tours have taken Siân across New Zealand, Ireland and across the UK, where her services as an inspirational speaker have been much in demand.

