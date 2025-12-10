Family Partner Joins Knights’ Growing Team in Cardiff

Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has strengthened its growing team in Cardiff with the appointment of Sophie Hughes as a Partner in Family.

Having dedicated her entire career to Family law, Sophie brings 30 years of experience to Knights as a specialist in her field.

An expert across the full range of family law issues, Sophie has specialist knowledge and experience of handling financial disputes on separation, divorce and cohabitation disputes. Owing to her vast experience, Sophie has handled numerous high-value cases, often with international dimensions, and has built a diverse client base across the UK.

As a Collaborative practitioner, Sophie also offers clients a holistic, non-court-based approach to resolving family disputes.

Sophie’s appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for Knights in Cardiff and just a few months after the business announced its arrival in the Welsh capital. Knights now has ten Partners in a talented team of 17 professionals based out of Brunel House in Cardiff, with expertise spanning across a range of service lines, including dispute resolution, corporate, real estate, banking, private client, family, property litigation and construction.

Sophie Hughes, Partner at Knights, said:

“I’m delighted to join Knights during what is undoubtedly an exciting period of growth for the business. “Whilst I started my career in London, for the last 20 plus years I have been in South Wales working across M4/M5 corridor, and I’m looking forward to working with clients and colleagues from across the Knights network in what is a highly collaborative and supportive working environment.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, added:

“It’s great to welcome Sophie to the team, she is a vastly experienced family law expert, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Cardiff, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice. “Sophie joins us at an exciting time of growth not just regionally here in South Wales but nationally also, with yet more talented professionals set to join the business in the weeks and months to come.”

Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.