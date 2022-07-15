Falck Renewables and Bluefloat Energy Continue Team Expansion

With plans for the Llywelyn and Petroc floating offshore wind farms progressing at pace, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy are pleased to further demonstrate their commitment to the region with the appointment of well-respected and experienced project manager Gwenllian Elias to continue leading their charge in the Celtic Sea.

Based in Cardiff, with long-standing experience in consenting, stakeholder management and renewable energy, Gwenllian will oversee activities in Wales and the West of England for Llywelyn and Petroc.

Located in Welsh and English waters, each with a 300MW target installed capacity, Llywelyn (llywelynwind.co.uk) and Petroc (petrocwind.co.uk) will make a significant contribution to helping the UK achieve its 5GW target for floating offshore wind by 2030.

Commenting on her appointment, Gwenllian Elias, Project Manager Celtic Sea, said:

Having worked across Wales and the West for almost two decades, with a long track record in renewables, I am relishing the opportunity to join Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy at this exciting time as they advance their plans for the Celtic Sea. It is extremely stimulating to be involved with the floating offshore wind sector in its infancy, with companies of such a high calibre as Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy, especially with their global success to date and the significant impact they can have on local supply chains and skills and training.

Richard Dibley, Managing Director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd., said:

I am thrilled to welcome Gwenllian into our team. We are committed to investing in Wales and the West of England ahead of permits and leases being awarded by the Crown Estate and this appointment further demonstrates our commitment to the region, an area we have been active in since 2005. As stepping stone projects, we believe that Llywelyn and Petroc can help the UK government achieve its early ambitions for floating offshore wind in addition to making Wales and the West a greener and energy independent region.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: