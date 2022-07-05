Facilities and Environmental Services Provider MSS Group Acquired by RSK

Facilities management company MSS Group, headquartered in Cardiff, has been acquired by RSK, a global leader in environmental, engineering and sustainability solutions.

The latest business to join RSK’s growing portfolio, MSS Group’s 600-strong workforce operates primarily in highly regulated and frequently hazardous environments and provides industrial and commercial cleaning, waste management, asbestos removal, water treatment, security services and more.

Currently serving predominantly large multinational businesses, tier one contractors and public-sector bodies as clients, the acquisition is set to expand MSS’ market, both nationally and on a global scale, following a record-breaking year when revenue and pre-tax profits soared.

Bill Mayne, who continues in his role as CEO of MSS in this new phase of growth, said,

We are delighted that MSS has joined the RSK group of companies. I believe that the opportunities created through the acquisition will enable MSS to grow even more strongly, to the benefit of its staff, clients and suppliers. Both companies share many similar values and beliefs which will ensure the culture of MSS can continue as before.

Both RSK and MSS have also demonstrated similar commitments to their environmental objectives, taking marked steps to reduce their impacts on the environment and managing carbon emissions that arise from business activities by monitoring both their own practices and those of the clients they work with.

The culture of collaboration within MSS teams to solve challenges faced by its clients and business aligns with the aims of RSK, thereby creating a synergistic fit between the two companies that will benefit clients.

The RSK group’s vast range of expertise and services enhances the service offering available to MSS clients.

Alan Ryder, Chief Executive Officer at RSK, said,