Extra Funding Announced for Newport Secondary Schools

At a recent meeting, Newport City Council’s cabinet agreed to allocate an extra £600,000 of funding to the city’s secondary schools.

Speaking about the decision, Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of the council, said:

“The deputy leader and I visited all of our secondary schools at the end of the summer term, to speak to head teachers about their work and get a feel for the challenges they are facing. “We have listened to those concerns, and we’re pleased to have been able to allocate this extra support which we hope will help alleviate some of the pressures highlighted to me by our school leaders.”

The extra funding has been made by using money available through the prior year’s residual underspend and is targeted at relieving various pressures across our city’s secondary schools.

Councillor Deb Davies, deputy leader and cabinet member for education and early years, said: