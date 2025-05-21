Extra £21.2m Earmarked for Port Talbot Regeneration Projects

A new investment of £21.2 million looks set to be announced for regeneration projects in the Port Talbot area.

Pending endorsement by the Tata Steel /Port Talbot Transition Board, the funding will be allocated for three more regeneration projects in the Port Talbot area. It is estimated the money will bring £119 million in GVA benefits to the local economy.

The three projects are:

Creation of an Advanced Manufacturing Production Facility (AMPF) and National Net Zero Skills Centre of Excellence Harbourside, Port Talbot.

£12.5 million to help create a £35 million production and training centre to drive forward low carbon and net zero skills training. The AMPF will make specialist equipment and test products, upscaling advanced manufacturing in the region and is also receiving funding from the Swansea Bay City Deal.

AMPF is one of three projects contributing to the establishment of an Innovation District in the Harbourside which will also include the previously announced South Wales Industrial Transition from Carbon Hub (SWITCH) project and the development of an Innovation Park.

AMPF, with the National Net Zero Centre of Excellence, will support 170 jobs and engage with 150 companies to generate a Gross Value Added (GVA) of £89.1 million. There will also be additional construction jobs created by this project.

The National Net Zero Skills Centre of Excellence will provide the facilities and capabilities to train and develop the workforce needed for the Celtic Freeport, Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) and other investment opportunities in the future.

Redevelopment of Metal Box and Sandfields Business Centre (Briton Ferry and Port Talbot)

These two projects will convert and expand two existing buildings to provide high quality accommodation to enable tenants to expand and improve access to new business units, encouraging and supporting start-up businesses and those seeking to grow. There is significant demand for business space in Neath Port Talbot which the UK Government said this funding will help address.

A total of £8.7 million in Transition Board funding will fully fund the projects, with £6.9 million for Metal Box and £1.8 million for Sandfields Business Centre.

Together, it is estimated that the redevelopments will support 101 jobs and create a net additional GVA of £29.9 million by 2035.

The funding is the latest from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board, chaired by Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens and including representatives from the UK and Welsh Governments, local authorities, unions and business.

Since its first release of funding in August 2024, it has announced more than £70 million to fund skills training for workers and regeneration projects as Tata Steel carries out its transition to electric arc steelmaking.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This latest investment means more than £70 million has been announced by the Transition Board in just nine months, delivering on our promise to the community. “The plans for the Celtic Freeport, development of floating offshore wind, preservation of steelmaking in the town and significant funding for regeneration all mean there is a bright future for Port Talbot.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS said:

“We remain committed to ensuring those who have been impacted by the Tata transition, including the workforce, supply chain and local community are supported not only in the short term but well into the future. “I am pleased this latest investment of Tata Transition funding will complement City Deal funding and unlock valuable job opportunities, particularly those linked to renewable energy and high value manufacturing.”

Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt, said:

“As we work closely together in meeting the challenges of decarbonisation, it is vital that we also support local people and businesses to maximise the opportunities it offers. “The investment announced today will provide a significant boost to our ongoing work with partners to promote economic growth and to provide people with the skills needed for the industries of the future.”

In the coming months, there will be millions more in funding allocated to growth and regeneration projects in Port Talbot, the UK Government said.

The UK Government has committed £2.5 billion of investment to rebuild the UK’s steel industry for decades to come as it decarbonises.

This is in addition to the £500 million allocated to Tata Steel in Port Talbot for an electric arc furnace, which recently received planning approval.