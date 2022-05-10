Export Package Launched to Promote World-class UK Seafood Overseas

The UK Government has announced a £1 million package to boost seafood exports and promote the industry’s high-quality produce overseas.

The package will target growing overseas markets and provide new export opportunities for the UK fishing industry and seafood sector following our departure from the European Union.

Global exports of UK seafood amounted to over £1.6 billion in 2021, with salmon the UK’s fourth top food and drink product exported in 2021, totalling around £730 million. The investment announced today will help grow seafood exports even further.

The Seafood Exports package will:

identify new overseas buyers and connect them with UK seafood companies

promote UK seafood at international events

increase expertise on British seafood produce in our Embassies and Consulates overseas

Seafood specialists funded by the package will work closely with existing Agri-food and drink attachés who help broaden market access for UK businesses and resolve any technical barriers preventing businesses from reaching global markets. The specialists will bring vital insight to help address industry-specific challenges and offer a more tailored approach to promoting seafood in new and existing markets.

Fisheries Minister, Victoria Prentis, said:

We exported £1.6 billion worth of UK seafood in 2021 and we want this to increase. We are unlocking export opportunities in new markets around the world, and the £1 million we are announcing today will help seafood businesses across the UK take advantage of them.

Minister for Export, Mike Freer, said:

This funding will provide a real boost to businesses, particularly SMEs. It’s a genuine step change for current exporters, as well as those looking to access new seafood markets for the first time.

These new funds will strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in the sector and enable more countries than ever to enjoy Great British seafood.

The UK Government is committed to working with businesses to help them succeed in the global marketplace through a first-class export support framework that will support jobs and economic growth across the UK.

This includes recently co-hosting a UK Seafood Pavilion at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, providing an opportunity for some UK businesses to exhibit at the show for the first time, as well as bolstering support for businesses with an already-established presence at the show.

Hannah Thompson, Head of International Trade and UK Regions (West) at Seafish, said:

The seafood sector in the UK has had a tough couple of years with the pandemic and some of the challenges of leaving the EU. It was a pleasure to support seafood businesses to get back in front of their global customers at the world’s biggest seafood trade show in Barcelona last month. The UK pavilion was a huge success and this new funding will give the sector another boost to help it showcase the high quality and sustainable seafood that comes from our passionate seafood producers in the UK.

Louise Kelly, Director at Edwin Jenkinson Limited, said:

The opportunity and support given by Seafish, Defra and DIT during out first time as exhibitor at the Global Seafood show was invaluable. Visiting as an exhibitor allowed us to meet face to face with all potential new clients and really understand their businesses, allowing our rapport to grow faster. Only one week later we are already exporting to new markets and have many more prospective clients!

This package complements the wide range of export support the UK Government already provides for the UK’s world leading food industry. Food and drink is an important part of our Made in the UK and Great campaigns, supported by HM Trade Commissioners, Trade Envoys and Export Champions.

Background

The £1 million investment is the final part of the £100m UK Seafood Fund. The UK Seafood Fund also includes the £24m science and innovation scheme which is helping to enhance the sustainability of the sector through data collection, research and innovation; at least £65m available to improve infrastructure and strengthen supply chains; and up to £10m for skills and training to generate new jobs and upskill fishermen.