Exploring Wales’ Untapped Potential for Tech Startup Investors

Platforming start-ups is a key part of Wales Tech Week 16-18 October, giving investors and companies the chance to connect with entrepreneurs in person and tap into high potential ideas.

In this Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales, British Business Bank’s senior manager in Wales for the UK network team, Jessica Phillips-Harris, talks to Deepbridge Capital investment director David Blake, founder member of Women’s Angels of Wales Rachel Ashley, and Carl Griffiths, who oversees the Technology Seed Fund at Development Bank of Wales.

They discuss why Wales merits a closer look from UK and global investors – particularly given research suggests the nation receives a disproportionately low amount of investment compared with other parts of the UK. The guests also share how startups can maximise their chances of winning funding, with advice on how to prepare and demonstrate your worth to investors.

Wales Tech Week’s packed agenda also features demonstration zones, 70+ exhibitors, expert panels and speakers, and international link ups. This three-day in-person event will showcase Welsh technology on a global stage – and offer professionals from all sectors the chance to accelerate their understanding of what the latest technology can do for their career, business or organisation. Register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.