Explore the Capabilities of Immersive Technology at Showcase Event Hosted by Wrexham Glyndŵr University

The Enterprise team at Wrexham Glyndŵr University are hosting their second Industry Showcase event on the topic of Immersive Technology and extend an invite to any businesses and individuals interested in this field to attend.

Through hands on demonstrations, activities and partner panel discussions, the event is set to highlight the advanced capabilities of immersive technologies and use for businesses, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). Following a successful first event in the series in Autumn 2022 focusing on composite materials and light weighting for businesses, this event will demonstrate how businesses can access immersive technology expertise and equipment at WGU to help revolutionize their business.

The event will take place on Friday 17th February, 2023 from 12-2.30 pm at scale-up room A and B, Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Plas Coch, Mold Rd, Wrexham, LL11 2AW. Lunch will be included.

Starting with introductions to Immersive Technology from experts in this field and a presentation on how immersive technology can impact businesses, the event will also feature discussions with industry partners who have already collaborated with WGU, as well as hands on activities and demonstrations using immersive technology equipment available at the university.

With application possibilities in a wide range of industry sectors, from healthcare and commercial to manufacturing and engineering, immersive technology can lead to long-term benefits for businesses, including accelerated product design and development, leading to decreased intervals between product manufacturing and release to market. Further benefits include increased efficiency and productivity resulting in safer workplaces for employees as well as the opportunity to connect with customers in new ways. Immersive technology also leads to improved training opportunities for employees with an increased knowledge retention by up to 75% (Immerse UK and Digital Catapult).

Innovation liaison officer at WGU, Matt Clark said:

“Following on from the successful Composites focused event, we are really looking forward to opening up the world of Immersive technology this time around.”

The purpose of the event, according to Matt is:

“to give organizations from across the region a hands-on introduction to what this exciting technology is all about. We will look at some real world applications, and explore how Wrexham Glyndwr University could support them to benefit from utilizing these capabilities to enhance the work that they do.”

The Enterprise Team at WGU actively work with businesses and organisations and have a great track record of offering high-quality business services through professional development, business innovation programmes as well as entrepreneurship support. With the aim of helping business drive success through innovative and advanced technologies, the immersive technology industry showcase will open doors to businesses hoping to incorporate new, innovative technologies in their business to achieve goals.

To book a free place, click here.

For further information about, visit the webpage here or, contact [email protected].