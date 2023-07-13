Expectations for Housing Market in Wales Deteriorate

More homes came onto the market in Wales through June, but there are fewer buyers actively looking to purchase, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey.

A net balance of +16% of Welsh respondents said that instructions to sell rose in the month, up from +9% in May; the sixth consecutive survey where this figure has been in positive territory.

Looking at sales though, a net balance of -32% of respondents reported a fall through June, and respondents are not optimistic about the three-month outlook. A net balance of -6% of respondents anticipates a fall in sales over the next three months, down from +21% the month previous.

There was also a fall in new buyer enquiries with a net balance of -30% of respondents reporting a fall.

Regarding prices, a net balance of -40% of respondents reported for prices in the June survey which is similar to the UK figure of -46%. However, respondents’ expectations are for prices to reduce further over the next three months, with a net balance of -54% of surveyors in Wales anticipating a fall between July and September.

Paul Lucas FRICS of R.K.Lucas & Son in Haverfordwest pointed out that:

“sales instructions are increasing whilst actual sales are slow.”

John Caines FRICS of Payton Jewell & Caines Ltd in Bridgend added:

“The market is now more price conscious than previous years, with the impact of higher mortgage rates reflected in achieved selling figures.”

Melfyn Williams MRICS of Williams & Goodwin Tpp Ltd in Anglesey & Gwynedd said:

“The property Market continues to be active with property in the right location at the right price selling well. Houses initially priced too high could now result in them selling for less in the long run. It’s important now to price right and choose the best method of sale to suit circumstances.”

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS Chief Economist, commented on the UK picture: