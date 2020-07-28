Expansion and Improvements for in-demand Swansea Comprehensive

Work is underway to extend and improve buildings at a comprehensive school in Swansea to meet the growing demand for Welsh medium education places in the city.

The investment at Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr will also provide new outdoor sports facilities.

Kier Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the work that is being jointly funded by Swansea Council and the Welsh Government.

The work will be phased, with the school remaining open and it is anticipated to be complete at the end of next year.

Cllr Jennifer Raynor, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Improvement, Learning and Skills, said:

“More pupils are attending the Welsh medium primary feeder schools for Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr so this investment is needed to ensure we can meet the demand for when pupils move on to secondary school. “This work will see the extension and remodelling of existing buildings that will provide additional places for almost 200 pupils. “Because many pupils travel by bus there will also be improvements to on-site transport facilities and we plan to improve and enhance the outdoor area with an artificial sports surface and provision for athletics. “I’m pleased Kier Construction are on site and I look forward to seeing the work progress during the coming months.”

Once completed Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr will have capacity for 1,273 pupils.

Dafydd Jenkins, head teacher, said:

“The turf cutting ceremony is the realisation of three years' careful planning of our new teaching block, upgraded sports facilities, and the modernisation of two older resource areas. “Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr has outgrown its current buildings and is in great need of more classroom space to accommodate the growing pupil numbers.”

Jason Taylor, operations director for Kier Regional Building Western & Wales, said: