Exciting ‘Future of Work’ HR Conference to be Held in Wales

A new peer to peer conference is being held in Wales to help businesses share best practice and experiences of navigating new ways of working in the post-pandemic world.

The Future of Work conference will take place in Cardiff Bay on February 7th with several experts scheduled to speak on wide ranging HR related topics, including the challenges of hybrid working, maintaining wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, leadership, data and more.

Launched by the Wales HR Network in partnership with UK recruiter Acorn and law firm Darwin Gray LLP, the conference will cover changes in technology, workplace ergonomics, working patterns, and other issues affecting HR decision makers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director at Acorn, said:

“We have seen major changes in the working world since Covid, and that is something that will continue to evolve with the cost-of-living crisis and possible recession. “Mental health issues have been amongst the foremost of challenges faced by companies, and here at Acorn we have spent the last 12 months renewing and enhancing our own focus on the wellbeing of the people that make our organisation what it is today. “Without a doubt, we aren’t the only company going through this transition, and so working with Darwin Gray, we felt this conference would give companies that extra support to deal with the upcoming changes in the future economy”.

Delegates are in for a jam-packed day of insights from organisations including Principality Building Society, which has recently transformed its workspace for hybrid working, and Merthyr Valleys Homes, which is one of the only Wales based organisations to pioneer a trial of the 4-day working week.

David Bradley, Project Manager at Principality, said:

“We’re delighted to participate in the Future of Work conference and share the journey we’ve been on to transform our head office, Principality House. We’ll be covering what new workspaces we’ve introduced, as well as how our hybrid model focuses on flexibility and choice of work location for our colleagues.”

Speakers including representatives from The School of International Futures, the University of South Wales, and workplace design company Orangebox will also appear alongside television presenter Sian Lloyd, who will compere the event.

The line-up includes:

School of International Futures (SOIF) – The future of work in a post-pandemic world

– The future of work in a post-pandemic world Principality Building Society – Transforming the workspace – our journey

– Transforming the workspace – our journey The ICO – Good Data Protection: Empower Your Organisation!

– Good Data Protection: Empower Your Organisation! Merthyr Valleys Homes – Pioneering the 4-day working week – top tips and lessons learnt

– Pioneering the 4-day working week – top tips and lessons learnt Orangebox – The changing landscape of the workplace

– The changing landscape of the workplace No Boundaries – Closing the gap and the future of inclusivity in the workplace

– Closing the gap and the future of inclusivity in the workplace Ajuda Training – Mental health first aiders and their importance

– Mental health first aiders and their importance Call of the Wild – What leadership will look like in the future

– What leadership will look like in the future Alys Carlton – Leading Hybrid Teams

– Leading Hybrid Teams Welsh Language Commissioner – The future role of Welsh in the workplace

– The future role of Welsh in the workplace University of South Wales – A Journey of Transformation

– A Journey of Transformation Darwin Gray – “Head of Team…at Home?” How the pandemic challenged a conventional approach to employment law and HR

– “Head of Team…at Home?” How the pandemic challenged a conventional approach to employment law and HR Acorn – The Future of recruitment using data insights

Fflur Jones, Managing Partner at Darwin Gray, added:

“The Wales HR Network is delighted to be hosting the Future of Work conference. We have an amazing range of inspiring speakers lined up to for the conference, and we cannot wait to hear their contributions.” “The landscape of the workplace is continually evolving following the pandemic, and the conference is designed to assist businesses and organisations to plan for the future, providing insights on current trends and offering strategies on how to create a resilient workforce for 2023 and beyond.”

Book your place now for the Future of Work Conference 2023: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-future-of-work-conference-2023-tickets-456906839657?aff=PR