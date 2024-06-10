Exchange Programme Sees College Students Visit Mexico

South Wales college students have been on a once in a lifetime trip to Cancun in Mexico.

The Hospitality and Catering and Travel and Tourism learners from Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) learnt about studying in another country and the importance of travel, tourism and hospitality to the region’s economy. The learners also explored the importance of sustainability and experienced the culture, welcome and hospitality of the Mexican people.

The visit was funded by Taith, a Welsh Government-funded initiative run by Cardiff University. Taith is designed to give students the chance to study, learn and explore as global citizens with the support of international educational and industrial partners.

On the Outward Mobility part of the project, a group of 11 learners from CAVC’s Hospitality and Travel Tourism students travelled out to the Universidad Tecnologica de Cancun (UTC) and integrated with its learners. They attended various lectures, seminars and workshops about culinary arts, travel and tourism and the culture and heritage of Mexico.

On International Day the CAVC learners delivered a presentation about the college, Welsh culture and heritage. They also delivered a masterclass on Welsh cakes, Welsh spirits and cocktails.

The trip also featured a series of visits, including to the Tulum brewery to see how beer is made from sea water, and various hotels to see the scale of the industry in Mexico. Cultural experiences included a visit to Chichén-Itzá to learn about Mayan culture, a trip to dolphin sanctuary and the learners also went swimming with turtles.

Level 3 Travel and Tourism learner Maddie Caulkett said:

“This trip was a highly valuable experience and an opportunity of a lifetime, which has improved my confidence and given me first-hand knowledge and insight into the Tourism and Hospitality industry.”

This was also the first Taith Inward Mobility initiative, where a group of ten Culinary Arts, Tourism and Physical Therapy learners – many of whom had never left Mexico before – and five staff visited CAVC to integrate with its learners. While at the college they gave a masterclass on Mexican cuisine and had masterclasses in restaurant service and patisserie, and went on visits to St Fagans National Museum of History and Hensol Castle and Gin Distillery and had a tour of the Principality Stadium. They also tried traditional lamb cawl and dragon bread prepared by CAVC Level 1 Professional Cookery learners.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: