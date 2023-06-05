Exceptional Growth Leads to Further Expansion at Wagonex

Wagonex, a platform for car subscriptions, recently added two new members to its product development team.

Joel Livermore will serve as Head of Product, while Claude Compere will take on the role of Lead Software Engineer.

Joel is head of the product team at Wagonex and has six years of experience in developing products for various sectors, such as consumer, financial, and real estate. He is currently leading the development of Wagonex’s next generation car subscription platform and has created a product strategy and roadmap to ensure its excellence. Previously, Joel worked at Rolls-Royce, as a continuous improvement engineer where he undertook various improvement projects focusing on product quality, cost and delivery. More recently, Joel worked for office design firm, Kitt, where he was responsible for the delivery of its product strategy.

On his appointment as Product Lead, Joel said:

“The vehicle subscription model has huge potential, with customer demands shifting away from an economy of ownership to an economy of access. It’s a fast-growing market for both consumers and the automotive industry; I’m excited for the opportunity to maximise the potential of this market through the Wagonex Platform. “Building on my previous experience launching innovative consumer products in the mobility space, and working with businesses through their journey from startup to scale-up, I look forward to delivering the leading Product in this industry through an ambitious product roadmap.”

Alongside Joel, Claude Compere also joins the product team as Lead Developer. A graphic designer turned developer, Claude has over 13 years of experience across the finance, FinTech and Higher Education sectors, where he has specialised in software development.

Claude said of his new role:

“As the world gets more and more used to the subscription model it feels like a natural progression that the automotive sector moves in the same direction. That’s why it’s an exciting time to join Wagonex and taking the role of the first internal technical hire tasked with building and leading the development team, helping to deliver the infrastructure that will drive the subscription market.”

Wagonex was the UK’s first car subscription service when it launched in 2016. In 2022, it announced a strategic investment from Admiral which will support the company’s growth plans and strengthen its vision to become a key player in a global sector, forecast to be worth $30bn by 2030.

Toby Kernon, CEO and the Founder of Wagonex said: