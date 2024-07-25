Events Set to Give Small Businesses the Chance to Meet Public and Private Sector Buyers

Two Meet the Buyers events are set to support SMEs and small businesses who are looking to secure contracts from public sector and large private sector buyers.

The free Meet the Buyer EXPO events are hosted by the Welsh Government’s Foundational Economy team and Business Wales and will be held in Swansea and Llandudno. Attendees will be able to explore live tendering opportunities across key sectors including food, health, social care, construction, utilities, housing, retail, and transport.

The events aim to provide businesses with an opportunity to connect with public sector and large private sector buyers from across the region. Offering face-to-face meetings with top buyers from various sectors, the Meet the Buyers Expos are designed to open up opportunities with large organisations including Dwr Cymru, Welsh Procurement Alliance, Local Authorities, NHS Wales, Swansea Bay City Deal, North Wales Ambition, North, Mid and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wynne Construction, Morgan Sindall and many more.

Business Wales said the events would emphasise the importance of supporting local supply chains and businesses.

These free to attend events are taking place on:

South Wales Meet The Buyers Expo

Date: 10th September 2024

Venue: Swansea Arena, Swansea

North Wales Meet The Buyers Expo

Date: 2nd October 2024

Venue: The Arena at Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Each event will feature a dedicated Support Zone, providing essential guidance and resources. This zone offers attendees the chance to learn effective strategies for finding, bidding, and securing contracts and tenders with major buyers, gain invaluable insights to overcome barriers, and access live opportunities. The aim is to dispel the myth that large organisations only work with big suppliers and ensure that businesses leave the events equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed.

The Foundational Economy (FE) is central to Welsh Government’s plans for developing an economy which is more productive, ensures fair work and provides skilled employment opportunities, improves the health and wellbeing of its citizens, promotes innovation and illustrates that Wales is the best place for business and investing.

It has previously been estimated that the FE sector accounts for four in every 10 jobs in the economy and for £1 in every £3 spent.

The Welsh Government says it is committed to working with public sector stakeholders, and businesses to unlock opportunities and support the growth of Welsh supply chains, to create employment and embed the principles of fair work.

For more information and to register, head to Attendee Registration | Business Wales Expo