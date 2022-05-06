EVENT: Networking and Meet the Expert

Join Shared Spaces for their regular monthly networking and meet the expert sessions.

Held every month, Shared Spaces will be hosting an expert from their respective fields to join us in the Hub for you to have a chat, answer any questions you may have and to follow up should it be needed.

This month Shared Spaces be joined by Julia Perry, Local Enterprise Manager for NatWest Bank. Julia will be providing us some information about the services on offer with the NatWest Enterprise team and how they can support both new and existing businesses. She will also be able to provide information regarding business banking and other services on offer.

The day will also be an opportunity for some informal networking and light refreshments. You are welcome to join us for a free day of co-working anytime throughout the day. Networking and refreshments will be between 12:30 – 13:30

Remember, you don't have to stay all day, feel free to come and go as you please!