EVENT: Marine Energy Wales Annual Conference 2022

Bringing together diverse stakeholders from across the industry, the MEW Annual Conference is THE place to find out about what's going on at the cutting edge of the growing marine renewable industry.
We're currently putting together our programme which you can expect to include:
- Marine Energy Technology Showcase
- The Celtic Sea – The New Frontier in Floating Offshore Wind Development
- Made in Wales – Lessons Learned from Welsh Supply Chain Companies
- Marine Renewable Energy Policy Post-COP26
- Tapping into the Tidal Range Potential
- Powering the Green Recovery with Blue Energy
- The Welsh Test Centre Network
- Marine Planning – Resource Areas and Environmental Monitoring
- And more…
In addition to presentations and panel discussions on the above topics we will also be hosting exhibition spaces, have additional room dedicated to the latest marine energy research from our academic partners and we'll be hosting another one of our famed networking dinners featuring a tour of a certain Welsh distillery (tickets sold separately).
To find out more about our sponsorship and exhibition packages please email [email protected]
To discuss speaking/presenting or the possibility of hosting a side event please email [email protected] with your topics and ideas.
Cost: Varies – £150 – £200
WHEN: 22nd – 23rd March 2022
WHERE: Venue Cymru – Llandudno