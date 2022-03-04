EVENT: Commercial Woodland Opportunities for Farmers

Description

Join Farming Connect and industry experts to discover how farmers can diversify into commercial forestry.

Iwan Parry, Tilhill Forestry, and Andrew Sowerby, Prior & Ricketts, will be crunching the numbers with regards to investment and return from commercial forest ventures, whilst accounting for timber and carbon values.

Case studies will provide examples of farmers who have diversified, whilst continuing to focus on farming as well.

There will be a Q&A session to follow.

To take part in the webinar, you must register your interest by 3pm on 17/03/2022. Register below or contact [email protected] / 07398 178698

Someone will contact you with details on how to access the webinar beforehand.

*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*

Cost:Free

Register Here

WHEN:17th March 2022 – 19:30 – 21:00

WHERE:Webinar – Online