Evans Halshaw in Merthyr Tydfil Recognised for Exceptional Customer Service by Auto Trader

Evans Halshaw Ford Merthyr Tydfil has achieved the gold standard in customer service, after securing Auto Trader’s Highly Rated status for 2023.

A significant accolade in the automotive sector, the awards are based on the reviews and feedback provided by genuine Auto Trader customers over the past year.

Winning retailers must meet set criteria to achieve the Highly Rated award, which includes maintaining an average review rating of at least four stars on Auto Trader’s marketplace.

Kim Costello, Chief Customer Officer at Pendragon, said:

“We are delighted to be able to display the Highly Rated award at Evans Halshaw Ford Merthyr Tydfil, following a year of incredible customer service and aftercare. The awards confirm the positive experience so many car-buyers have with us, and our commitment to exceptional customer service across every single Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore location.”

The Merthyr Tydfil store, which is located on Pentrebach Road, is joined by 33 other winning Pendragon stores across the UK, comprising sites from its Stratstone, Car Store and Evans Halshaw businesses.

“At Pendragon, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-focused service by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do,” added Gary Armstrong, Managing Director of Evans Halshaw, which took home 24 awards in total. “We congratulate all of our associates in Merthyr Tydfil who have worked so hard to achieve this award.”

This year, over 1,500 retailers have been recognised as Highly Rated by their customers on Auto Trader.