Euro Commercials Completes Acquisition of CWC Group

Euro Commercials, a leading independent Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealership group with a strong presence across South Wales, has announced the acquisition of CWC Group (City West Commercials), a fellow independent Mercedes-Benz truck dealership operating across the South West of England.

The strategic acquisition marks a transformational step for Euro Commercials, the firm said, significantly expanding its geographical footprint and creating one of the largest privately-owned Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealership groups in the UK. The combined group will serve a broad and diverse client base across South Wales and the South West of England.

Euro Commercials’ leadership team, led by Managing Director Jeff Carne and Finance Director Andrew Hole, will oversee the integration of the two businesses and drive forward the continued growth of the combined business under the Euro Commercials banner.

With combined revenues expected to exceed £150 million, the group is well positioned for further growth, supported by operational efficiencies and enhanced service offerings. The acquisition was supported by Daimler Truck Financial Services.

The corporate finance team at Dow Schofield Watts in Cardiff acted as lead advisor to Euro Commercials, providing corporate finance, negotiation, and transaction management support. The deal team was led by Koo Aseeley, with the support of Benjamin Nix.

Legal advice for Euro Commercials was provided by Alex Butler and Jamie East of Geldards Law. Financial due diligence was provided by Barford Owen Davies, with tax due diligence provided by Claritas Tax.

Jeff Carne, managing director at Euro Commercials, said:

“This is a major milestone in our journey and an exciting step forward for our business. Together, we have the scale, expertise, and values to deliver even greater service for our customers across a wider geography.”

Koo Aseeley, partner at Dow Schofield Watts, said: