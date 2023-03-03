Esteemed Chef to Represent Wales at Japan Food Expo

Jimmy Williams, owner and executive chef at Signatures restaurant in Conwy, is to attend FOODEX Japan 2023 – the 48th international food and beverage exhibition.

Celebrating the finest Welsh produce, Jimmy flies out on Sunday (March 5) for a busy week-long programme which includes a buffet for 60 of the country’s most renowned chefs and buyers, and a prestigious event at the British Embassy.

Alongside wife Louise, he has taken Signatures to extraordinary heights – it was named Wales’s best restaurant at the World Culinary Awards in Dubai last year – and looks forward to cooking with some of the finest ingredients the nation has to offer, from Halen Mon sea salt to Welsh lamb, Hilltop Honey, Wrexham Lager, and Penderyn Whisky.

Following the tragic death of his brother Mathew last year – a much-loved drama teacher at Prestatyn High School, who passed away after a battle with bowel cancer – he is determined to showcase the best of Wales.

“I am honoured to be going out there, it’s a huge opportunity I dedicate to my brother, an extraordinary and lovely man I miss very, very much,” said Jimmy, originally from Llandudno. “It’s going to be intense, but I am always up for a challenge, and this is a chance to cook for some of the best chefs in not only Japan but the whole of Asia, as well as important dignitaries and ambassadors. “I’m incredibly proud to have been asked to represent my country, and to be demonstrating what amazing food and drink we produce, so hopefully that will lead to closer links and new partnerships in this sector between the two countries. “I can’t wait to get out there and show them what I can do!”

Jimmy has been supported by North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones, who has forged a close relationship between the region and Japan over past years.

“He is an incomparable chef and a powerhouse of culinary skill,” said Jim. “Having won numerous top awards and worked in some of the finest kitchens in Wales, it is no surprise Jimmy has been given the opportunity to demonstrate his talents in Japan. “He is the perfect chef to bring the finest Welsh ingredients to Tokyo, giving the locals a true taste of Welsh culture. “Working alongside some of Tokyo's top chefs, including a spell at the British Embassy, is a sure sign of Chef Williams' class. Japan is in for a treat with the arrival of this culinary wizard.”

Those words were echoed by Yoko Kobori, Senior Welsh Government Affairs Officer for Japan, who said: