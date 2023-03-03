Welsh Security Firm Smashes Turnover Targets

A Welsh security fencing company has created 41 jobs and broken its turnover target since launching with support from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE just over two years ago.

Integrated Fencing (IF) has also collected a string of industry awards, including Sub-Contractor of the Year and Innovative Company of the Year from construction giant Morgan Sindall and Security Fencing Contractor of the Year in the Prestige Awards in the Wales and National category.

IF is headquartered in Abercynon and has a base in Brentwood, Essex and services clients around the UK in the private, corporate and public sectors including Morgan Sindall, Bouygues, Readie Construction, the NHS and Tesco, and the company is planning further growth.

Directors Hywel Davies, Scott Thomas and Richard Salmon all have extensive experience in the sector. After launching the firm in 2020, they rebranded in 2022 taking the name Integrated Fencing (IF). Latest figures show a turnover of £6 million, beating the business plan’s target of £4 million; the revised plan now aims at turnover of some £8 million in three years and creation of another 10 jobs.

Mr Davies said:

” It has been an amazing start, and we have had to revise our forecasts upwards. The fact that, as a relative newcomer to the industry we have picked up four major awards in a short time, speaks for itself.”

IF provides a wide range of security-rated products including security fencing, automated swing and sliding gates, acoustic fencing and street furniture such as cycle shelters and structures for refuse storage.

An important selling point is the innovative Vac-ex system in which they have invested £250,000. This equipment removes earth with a powerful vacuum, reducing the dangers of damaging underground cabling and pipes, a problem which plagues traditional excavation work.

Director Scott Thomas explained IF was one of a handful of companies in the UK which used this new technology.

“It is much safer and more efficient than traditional methods of digging and has transformed the way we approach jobs,” he said.

The Vac-ex is becoming increasingly popular in the construction sector due to its many advantages, and IF is planning to hire it out to make it available to other companies as demand for it grows. “Our Integrated Vacuum Excavation website will be officially launched in March this year, and we are expecting strong demand and for this to become an important new aspect of the business,” said Mr Salmon.

In 2020 the firm raised a launch package of £200,000, cornerstoned with a loan from UKSE and supported by Development Bank of Wales, the Start-Up Loans Company and investments from the management team.

Howard Thompson, UKSE Regional Executive, commented: