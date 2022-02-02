Established Powys Firm Marks 20 Years of Successful Business

SWG Group, based in Welshpool, was launched on December 18 2002 by Steve Gough – and to celebrate the company will be raising money for charity with an event each month throughout 2022.

Steve launched the firm as a sole trader doing carpentry before employing a few people to complete his first council contract under the name SWG Business Ltd.

Today the company has evolved to become SWG Group, employing over 50 staff across two offices, having expanded into Shrewsbury in August 2018, as well as many contractors.

Steve Gough said:

“I am incredibly proud of the company SWG Group has become and continues to develop into. “This is more than what I dreamt of when I was just starting out but to be able to employ so many people across Powys and Shropshire is brilliant. “It is an exciting time in the construction industry and our company is thriving because we are adapting to change, keeping up to date with developments and also investing in our future. “Twenty years is a long time but I know with the dedicated staff and business direction we have, SWG will continue to be an established company for many, many years to come.”

SWG Group offers a turnkey construction service across the industrial, commercial and domestic industries.

Retrofitting is expected to be a large part of the business moving forward – using new technology to improve the energy efficiency of older buildings. SWG has a qualified Retrofit Assessor and Retrofit Coordinator’s in place and has some exciting projects lined up with various partners across the region.

Not only that, but another branch of the SWG Group is set to launch this year – SWG Homes will begin working on new builds for the first time.

The SWG Academy is going from strength to strength to help train the workforce of the future. The number of apprenticeships we offer is increasing year on year as is the investment in our employee’s professional development.

To celebrate the landmark business anniversary, the team will be taking part in a variety of fundraising activities and events and will be sharing the journey with everyone throughout the year.

Money raised from the events will be split between Welsh Air Ambulance, based at Welshpool Airport, Ponthafren Association, a mental health charity in Mid Wales, and MacMillan Cancer Support.

The celebrations will begin with a donation to Radnorshire Wildlife Trust this month following completion of a major project in the Radnorshire area.