Double Award Win for The Vale Resort at the World Travel Awards

An international awards body, which recognises excellence in tourism, has crowned the Vale Resort as its 2021 winners in two categories for the fifth consecutive year.

The four-star resort in Hensol, South Wales, has been named as Wales’s Best Resort Spa 2021 and Wales’s Best Golf Hotel 2021 by the World Travel Awards every year since 2017.

The World Spa Awards were held digitally for a second time, owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, whereas the World Golf Awards held its eighth annual ceremony at Park Hyatt in Dubai.

The Vale Resort has now successfully retained the award for Wales’s Best Resort Spa for five years, fighting off stiff competition from the Forum Spa at The Celtic Manor in Newport.

It’s also the fifth consecutive year the resort has been named Wales’s Best Golf Hotel, once again triumphing over The Celtic Manor Resort and Bryn Meadows Golf Hotel and Spa for the top spot.

Votes are cast by professionals working within each industry – senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media – and by members of the public.

Stephanie Metson, marketing manager at the Vale Resort, said: