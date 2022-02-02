Bids Open for Business Opportunity at Newtown Riverside Development

Community focused development trust, Open Newtown is inviting bids to lease, run and maintain a food franchise, at the new riverside development in Newtown.

The new ‘Riverside Venue’, situated alongside the River Severn in Back Lane carpark, will act as a gateway to Newtown’s green spaces and is scheduled to be completed in the spring.

The development will house tourist information, a small retail area, exhibition spaces, a café, fully accessible toilets, and an adult changing space.

The Riverside Venue development is well situated, at the head of the largest town centre car park, close to the bus interchange, and within walking distance of the train station. It will act as one of the main visitor hubs for the town’s green spaces.

The franchisee will benefit from having all equipment, utensils, crockery, and cutlery provided to them, along with an iconic space to trade from as well as potential to expand the operation to other nearby venues.

The successful tenderer’s proposal will enhance the overall offer for local people and visitors to Newtown.

The development will also help facilitate activities held around the town’s green spaces and the River Severn. These include mountain biking, paddle sports, walking and cycling.

Open Newtown envisages the venue becoming a hub, both hosting and supporting events in the town.

The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Fund and the National Lottery’s Community Fund in Wales have funded the development which has also been supported by Powys County Council and Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

Gary Mitchell, Open Newtown’s chief executive, said:

“We are not only looking for the most economically advantageous bid at the end of the assessment process. We are also seeking someone who demonstrates a food offering that is complimentary to existing town food outlets and one that leads the way on low carbon thinking.”

The tender closing date is February 23, 2022 (tenders accepted no later than 12 midnight). A final decision on the new operator is expected to be made in March this year.