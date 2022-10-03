Episode 3 – The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast

In the 3rd Episode of the business innovation podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Professor Caroline Gray about her role as director of the OpTIC Technology Centre.
Caroline shares her views on the future of Optics technology and the impact the centre will have on the North Wales economy in the coming years.
The podcast also discusses Caroline’s journey to become director of the centre and how she felt finding out news that she has been awarded an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s honours list.
A graduate in physics, Caroline, has worked within the optical industry for more than 35 years. Her specialism is optical component fabrication and optical testing with specific expertise in single point diamond machining and CNC controlled optical processing/polishing of complex freeform surfaces.
Caroline previously worked for Pilkington Visioncare, Pilkington Space Technology (technical), Optics and Vision (optical design consultancy) and Phoenix Optical Technologies as MD and Technical Director.