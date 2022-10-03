Episode 3 – The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast

In the 3rd Episode of the business innovation podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Professor Caroline Gray about her role as director of the OpTIC Technology Centre.

Caroline shares her views on the future of Optics technology and the impact the centre will have on the North Wales economy in the coming years.

The podcast also discusses Caroline’s journey to become director of the centre and how she felt finding out news that she has been awarded an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s honours list.