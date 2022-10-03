Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Episode 3 – The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast

In the 3rd Episode of the business innovation podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Professor Caroline Gray about her role as director of the OpTIC Technology Centre.

Caroline shares her views on the future of Optics technology and the impact the centre will have on the North Wales economy in the coming years.

The podcast also discusses Caroline’s journey to become director of the centre and how she felt finding out news that she has been awarded an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s honours list.

A graduate in physics, Caroline, has worked within the optical industry for more than 35 years. Her specialism is optical component fabrication and optical testing with specific expertise in single point diamond machining and CNC controlled optical processing/polishing of complex freeform surfaces.

Caroline previously worked for Pilkington Visioncare, Pilkington Space Technology (technical), Optics and Vision (optical design consultancy) and Phoenix Optical Technologies as MD and Technical Director.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

