London-based Leisure Start-Up Launches Welsh-Language Option

London-based startup, Eola, is thrilled to announce the launch of its customer-facing booking products, entirely in Welsh.

Eola offers a complete booking and management system for experience providers across the UK and abroad. The system, which had initially been offered in English, recently launched a new customer-facing suite of booking tools which has the ability to display entirely in Welsh.

Eola aims to provide equal status of Welsh on the platform by incorporating more Welsh capabilities, in line with Welsh Legislation, to make it easier for organisations to comply with the government’s Welsh language standards.

The unique feature was added to ensure that Eola’s many Welsh partner organisations and businesses could provide equal communications for customers while booking extraordinary experiences. Going forward, Eola will continue adding more languages, so even more people can take part in the activities offered across the world.

Callum Hemsley, CEO and Co-Founder of Eola, said: