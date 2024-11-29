Entrepreneur Dylan Matthews Joins the Board of SECUREIT

SECUREIT, an established fire prevention and security solutions provider, has announced a ‘significant’ addition to its board of directors as part of its ongoing evolution and growth strategy.

Dylan Matthews has joined SECUREIT's board as a non-executive director.

Founded 17 years ago as a family-run business, SECUREIT said the appointment of Mr. Matthews marks another milestone in the company's journey, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing leadership and expanding its influence in the security solutions market both in Wales and further afield.

Born in Canada, but based in south Wales, Mr. Matthews' career includes serving as the CEO of the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the resort to international acclaim, including hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving success and growth at the business, said SECUREIT. Mr. Matthews is currently a director at The Alacrity Foundation, an organisation focused on nurturing entrepreneurial talent and innovation.

Dylan Matthews said:

“I am pleased to be part of SECUREIT's journey as it continues to grow and innovate. The company's commitment to excellence and its strong family values aligns strongly with my own principles. I enjoy the challenge of growing businesses and try to look at things from a different perspective. I look forward to working with the company’s board of directors, and positively contributing to future successes.” “We are thrilled to welcome Dylan to the company’s board,” said Philip Popham, managing director of SECUREIT. “His extensive experience and proven track record in leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and reach new heights. Dylan's strategic insights of running businesses, especially where customer and operational security are business critical actions, will help guide SECUREIT through the next phase of our growth, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the fire prevention and security solutions industry.”

Mr. Matthews joins Newport man Mike Gahan on the board, who was appointed as commercial director to the company earlier in the year.

SECUREIT provides fire prevention and security solutions from its headquarters in Brynmenyn near Bridgend.