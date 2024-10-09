Energy Leaders Unite to Enhance Efficiency, Reliability and Capability at the Port of Milford Haven

Leaders from key industry organisations across the Port of Milford Haven have collaborated on maximising efficiency and improving the Authority’s service reliability for international energy customers using the port.

Hosted by the Port of Milford Haven, the initiative brought together senior leaders from the oil and gas sector as well as service providers integral to the port operation including shipping agents and tug operators; each of them recognising the need for greater collaboration to address shared challenges. During the week-long event, delegates took part in a number of collaborative workshops that focused on maximising the Port’s customer service provision, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and operational reliability.

In order for the Port of Milford Haven to deliver a year-round, safe, efficient and integrated port service, participants agreed to support a number of actions including data exchange, resource allocation – covering both people and assets – and technological innovations.

One of the key outcomes of the discussion was agreement for all organisations to work towards a set of principles, key to ensuring the long-term success of the Port:

Partnership Working: Collaborating to challenge current thinking, fostering innovation and continuous improvement

Maximising Safety: Operating to the highest safety standards whilst using an analytically-based, dynamic and responsive marine risk process

Enhancing Reliability of Service: Developing a transparent, optimised and integrated port coordination and planning environment that maximises the reliability and availability of the port

Sustainability: A pan-port, long-term commercial view that secures the future prosperity of each of the businesses operating within the Port of Milford Haven, their communities, and their environment.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: