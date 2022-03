Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.

This International Women’s Day, Business News Wales is chatting to inspiring Welsh businesswomen.

Here Erin Gwenlli Thomas, Communications and Engagement Officer at Ambition North Wales, talks about how the group is championing women in the workplace.

Listen to the interview here: