‘Encouraging’ Signs of Improvement for Welsh Footfall

Welsh retail footfall showed a month-on-month rise in August.

According to WRC-Sensormatic IQ data:

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“The number of Welsh shopper visits improved for the fourth consecutive month, with August figures showing a further month-on-month uptick in footfall since the depths witnessed of April. Whilst the number remains down on the preceding year there is a clear upward trajectory that will no doubt provide a boost for Welsh retailers. Back to school shopping, big ticket concerts and sporting events and great value offers will have driven the figures to an improved position during August.

“Cardiff remained an outlier when it came to shopper figures this month, going against the national trend with a small decline in visitors, in part a likely result of the riots in other parts of the UK and concerns they could spread.

“All eyes will be on September’s footfall with the anticipation that we could see five months of continued growth but, with the cash constraint warning given by the Prime Minister ahead of his Autumn Budget, the position remains perilous given the potential impact on household disposable incomes. In Wales, we’ll be seeking growth measures in the upcoming Welsh budget which will boost retail and inject confidence into the sector, whilst shunning anything that adds to the pressures on household finances.”