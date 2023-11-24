Employees Back ERS as One of South Wales’s Best Employers

ERS, the UK's premier specialist motor insurer, has clinched a remarkable endorsement from its own workforce, solidifying its position as one of Swansea's top employers.

During recent internal video interviews with its workforce, ERS employees have overwhelmingly backed the company as one of South Wales’s best employers. This resounding endorsement comes on the back of a rich history in the region since 1994 and a strategic move in 2015 that bolstered ERS's presence in Swansea.

The video interviews were conducted as the specialist motor insurer geared up for its current recruitment drive, with over 50 exciting career opportunities recently announced at its Swansea headquarters. The endorsement means that as well as expanding its team, ERS is securing its reputation as an employer of choice in the region.

Highlights of the interviews included how ERS takes pride in fostering a distinctive family culture that resonates with its employees.

Helen Boor, PI Claims Handler, explained:

“Every day I get to work for a company whose culture is to put their employees first, a company who I am extremely proud to work for.”

This family atmosphere extends beyond the workplace, creating an environment where individuals feel valued and supported in all aspects of their lives.

ERS employees have also praised the company’s commitment to the well-being and growth of its employees. Offering an array of exceptional benefits, from a generous holiday package to discretionary bonuses and unique annual holiday buy options, ERS ensures that its team is well taken care of. Free on-site parking adds an extra layer of convenience, making the work environment even more appealing.

Tom Gigg, Change Project Manager, said:

“I have recently re-joined ERS after having previously worked for the company back in 2015-2016. It was always an enjoyable place to work, and I’ve kept an eye on how the company have been doing since I left. I’ve been really impressed with how much they have grown in that time, so I was excited when the opportunity came up to re-join a few months ago. We have excellent employee benefits and the ability to work in a hybrid environment. I would happily recommend working here to anyone!”

The accolade of being one of Swansea's best employers is not just about jobs but the creation of diverse career paths.

Geraint Protheroe, Broker Development Support Executive, commented:

“ERS will challenge you and help bring out the very best version of yourself, your only limit is your own imagination.”

The company actively champions diversity, equity, and inclusion, implementing initiatives that ensure every voice is heard and valued. ERS is also committed to unbiased decision-making. Through mandatory unconscious bias training for all colleagues, hiring managers are equipped with the tools and knowledge to ensure inclusive hiring practices. This commitment to eliminating bias creates a workplace culture where every employee can thrive.

Tasha Reilly, HR Manager at ERS:

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive such an overwhelming vote of confidence from our dedicated team. At ERS, we believe in fostering an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired. This endorsement as one of Swansea's best employers is a testament to our commitment to our workforce. We take pride in our unique family culture, exceptional employee benefits, and our dedication to providing diverse career paths. ERS is not just a workplace; it's a community where individuals can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective success. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey of growth and innovation at ERS.”

ERS is currently inviting individuals to be part of the growing team at one of Swansea's best employers. With job opportunities available at its Swansea Vale headquarters, ERS is not just expanding its team; it's creating a community where employees are not just workers but integral contributors to the company's success.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via the dedicated careers page on the ERS website.