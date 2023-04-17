Emma Meets: Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, Director for Wales, ICAEW

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE,

Director for Wales

ICAEW

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the up and coming Finance Awards Wales 2023. Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma meets OBE Robert Lloyd Griffiths, ICAEW's Director for Wales.

Tell me about yourself and career to date?

I was appointed Director for Wales by chartered accountancy body ICAEW in November 2021. Previously the National Director for the Institute of Directors in Wales, I now hold several non-executive and advisory positions. I have a degree in banking and finance from Cardiff Business School and I was awarded an OBE in the 2014 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the economy and voluntary services in Wales.

Can you give me an overview of your company and what you do?

Founded in 1880, ICAEW is the global professional body for Chartered Accountants representing more than 198,500 members and students around the world. I am the Director for Wales.

What has been the biggest challenge the company has faced and how have you responded?

How we respond to the risks, trends and opportunities we face is key to maintaining ICAEW’s reputation, promoting trust and inspiring confidence in our organisation and our members. Our job is to make sure that the voice of our members is heard. This means listening to our members, understanding what is happening at a grassroots level and discussing the issues that matter most to our economy. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with members but there never seem to be enough hours in the day, especially when juggling a hybrid working environment.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

ICAEW’s Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) is one of the largest and most comprehensive quarterly surveys of its kind. Although confidence in Wales remains in negative territory, sentiment among our businesses is higher than the UK as a whole. This gives me a sense of some cautious optimism here in Wales, albeit that high inflation, rising costs and political turbulence at home and abroad continue to impact confidence. There are many unknown variables but we should be positive about the future.

What plans do you have for your business in 2023?

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a positive force for change. Our focus in on helping to create a sustainable future for all hence our focus this year on core strategic themes that include strengthening trust in the profession, supporting the transformation of trade and the economy, helping to achieve sustainable development goals, mastering technology to deter and detect fraud and strengthening the profession by attracting talent and building diversity.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2023?

The awards showcase the achievements of finance professionals in Wales and the contribution that they make to our economy. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate success and profile the world class talent that we have here in Wales.

If you have sponsored the awards previously what were your highlights from last year’s ceremony?

The Covid-19 pandemic seems a long time ago now but I do remember the awards as being one of the first opportunities to get back together, catch up with old friends and colleagues and enjoy face to face conversation. It was a great evening.