Royal Welsh Show’s Horticulture Section Takes a Break Ahead of a Big Re-Launch in 2024

After much consideration, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has made the decision not to stage the Horticulture Section at the 2023 Royal Welsh Show, while big plans are put in place to revamp the section in time for next year’s show.

The difficult decision is due to the extreme financial challenges the RWAS has faced in the wake of the pandemic, rising costs and inflation. Last year, the Society experienced a significant operating loss, which is forecast to develop into a major budget deficit if current spending is continued. When looking for areas to grow income and cut down costs, the Society identified that the Horticulture Section of the show is losing around £40,000 each year, thus leading to the decision to give the section a break in 2023.

Richard Price, the Honorary Show Director said:

“While we fully recognise this will be disappointing news for many visitors, competitors and volunteers, the year’s break will be an opportunity to develop the Horticulture Section ahead of a big re-launch in 2024. By having, in effect, a ‘fallow year’, it will give us more time to review how best we promote horticulture at the show going forward.”

Aled Rhys Jones, the Chief Executive added: