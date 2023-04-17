Bridgend Care Home Sold to Independent Investment Group

Heathfields Residential Home in Bridgend has been sold to an independent investment group, led by Tijo Joseph, which has a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors.

Established in 1986, Heathfields Residential Home is registered with the CIW to care for up to 22 adults with personal care and mental health needs. The business occupies an attractive and well-presented double-fronted, period property with a substantial two-storey extension to the rear as well as a converted two-storey coach house with additional office and administration rooms. The home is located in the county borough of Bridgend, South Wales, between Cardiff and Swansea.

The home maintains a very high occupancy rate with a good mix of self-funded and local authority-funded clients and has an enviable reputation for delivering excellent quality care within the local community.

It has been owned by Primrose Davies since 1990 and was recently brought to market to allow her to pursue a well-earned retirement.

Primrose Davies, previous owner of Heathfields, comments:

“I have owned Heathfields for over 30 years and I’m very proud of the business that it has become over this time. I look forward to my retirement and wish Tijo and his team all the best with the home going forward.”

Tijo Joseph, new owner of Heathfields, comments:

“We are thrilled to have completed the acquisition of Heathfields, which marks our first venture into the care home sector. The high-quality facilities and excellent reputation of the home made it an attractive acquisition for us, and we look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.”

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments:

“Primrose has worked tirelessly to create an outstanding care home with an enviable reputation, and l’m sure the new owners will continue her hard work. “The transactional care market in Wales was buoyant last year, and we’re seeing this continue in 2023, as buyer appetite remains high for a range of assets across the country.”

Heathfields Residential Home was sold for an undisclosed price.

Legal advice was provided by Greg Williams from Hugh James and Hazel Philips from RWK Goodman.