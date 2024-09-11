Electronics Innovator to Quintuple Workforce and Set Up Manufacturing Plant in North Wales

A pioneer in electronics manufacturing is targeting growth and new markets with the support of a university business scheme.

Based in Deeside, RAM Innovations has benefited from Bangor University's Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV) Scheme, which offers companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

The organisation – which provides services and products to the semiconductor and electronics industries globally, including expertise in embedded die packaging (EDP) – received two vouchers.

The first was to conduct academic research with the University's Biocomposites Centre and Materials Scientist Dr Athanasios Dimitriou, on creating a non-toxic resin that can be used to embed electronic chips into devices.

The other was for a three-month graduate internship, successfully filled by former Electronic Engineering student Lili McDonald Mawdesley, from Llanfairfechan, who has now secured a permanent position as a process engineer.

General Manager Peter Green says long-term plans include more than quintupling the size of their current workforce – currently they employ 11 staff – and setting up a manufacturing plant in the region.

“Our vision is to continue growing the business here in north east Wales, as we have an amazing team all from this region who are vital to our success,” said Peter, who joined RAM Innovations last year following more than two decades working in defence and engineering. “We have received support from the Welsh Government and now the SIV project, which has been fantastic for us and ultimately for Lili, who has gained experience and a job with the company. “The business has been traditionally research and development (R&D) but long-term we are looking at production, and our journey to net zero, both of which will be ramped up in the years ahead. “We are one of the few remaining engineering R&D firms in the country, so there is scope for us to expand and with Lili – a fantastic addition to the team at a time when there is a real need for more qualified engineers in this part of the world – we are on our way. “Eventually we plan to employ more than 60 people on this site, we have great customers and there is a lot of room to develop the business, so it's an exciting time for us.” “We are thankful to Bangor University, this is a great scheme for SMEs in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Flintshire and importantly gives young graduates a chance to learn new skills and hopefully find a full-time position that will launch their careers.”

Reflecting on her new role, Lili said:

“The University were very supportive and helped me to apply after showing me what opportunities were out there. “I have really enjoyed my time at RAM Innovations and had always been interested in engineering, so to now be in the sector and beginning my career with them is brilliant.”

Bangor University Business Development Manager Nicola Sturrs revealed that a total of 40 Skills and Innovation Vouchers have been awarded to companies so far.

“This is a great example of how valuable this scheme has been, providing opportunities that lead to employment, while giving the business fully funded support for both research and work placements,” said Nicola. “We are delighted the internship was a success and wish Lili and RAM Innovations the best of luck for the future.”

The SIV project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund on behalf of Gwynedd County Council, Isle of Anglesey County Council and Flintshire County Council.

There are three types of vouchers available, redeemable in a range of areas including R&D, consultancy, skills and training, use of university facilities, use of specialist equipment, and access to knowledge.

They are: Midi: Up to £5,000 for five to eight days of support; Maxi: Up to £10,000 for 10 to 15 days of support, and Talent, with a value up to £5,000 for a 12 week graduate internship.