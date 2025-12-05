Electric Fflecsi Services Deliver Thousands of Low-Carbon Miles in Denbighshire

A greener mode of flexible transport has taken Denbighshire residents enough miles to make up several around-the-world trips.

Ruthin’s Fflecsi service was launched by Transport for Wales and Denbighshire Council in 2022. At the time it started operations with the country’s first-ever zero emission 100 per cent battery-operated 16-seat minibus, through support from the Welsh Government Energy Service.

The demand-responsive transport service allows passengers to book their journey up to one hour ahead by either downloading and using the Fflecsi app, on the fflecsi.wales website or by phoning a dedicated call centre. The app can then keep the customer informed of any changes in pick-up times.

In 2023 Denbigh’s fflecsi service was expanded through work by Transport for Wales (TfW) and Denbighshire County Council. The vehicle allocated to this expansion was a fully accessible, electric four passenger seat vehicle.

Since launch the Ruthin EV minibus has clocked up nearly 74,000 miles. That’s around 88 trips from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The Denbigh electric vehicle has also amassed around 52,000 miles, the equivalent of about 610 road trips from Holyhead to Chester.

Together these two electric vehicles have racked up enough miles for almost five round-the-world trips.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: