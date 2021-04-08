Egni in Touching Distance of £4m Co-Op Shares Target

Egni Co-op has announced that it’s approaching its target of £4m from the co-op share offer, one of the largest ever undertaken in the UK. Egni has installed rooftop solar on schools, community buildings and businesses across Wales.

Dan McCallum, Egni co-director said

“We’ve had an amazing response to our Share Offer. We’d like to encourage as many people across the UK to join us and help tackle climate change through the sun’s power. People and companies can invest from as little as £50. “

Egni has now installed 4.2MWp of rooftop solar on 85 sites in Wales. All the sites are backed by the Feed in Tariff. Egni is refinancing our loan from the Development Bank of Wales with co-op shares as this is at 5% interest whereas co-op members invest at 4% interest. This means that there is more surplus going into climate change education projects in Welsh schools.

Egni sites achieve:

a) £108k per year in electricity savings in Wales

b) prevent the emission of 1,008 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide

Dan added