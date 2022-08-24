Eccentric Spirits Expands it Range with its Gorse Inspired Cardi Bay Vodka

Eccentric Spirits, distilled at award-winning In The Welsh Wind, has expanded its range with the launch of Cardi Bay Vodka – their first Welsh vodka product.

From the label colouring to the tasting notes, this Welsh vodka is inspired by the gorse which grows along the Ceredigion coastline, with a flavour profile infused with hints of coconut and vanilla.

Cardi Bay Vodka was unveiled at this summer’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Show and received hugely positive feedback from show goers.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In The Welsh Wind Distillery which makes the Eccentric Spirit range said:

“After releasing our Black Batch Rum into our Eccentric Spirits range, we knew that we wanted to launch different spirits within the range, including a flavoured vodka.” “We wanted the vodka’s botanical profile to celebrate Cardigan Bay, and were inspired by the gorse which stands sentinel along the Ceredigion coastline, which reminds me and co-founder Alex of our 1,000-mile walk around Wales before we opened the distillery. “The aroma of gorse is full of vanilla and coconut, making it the perfect inspiration for Cardi Bay Vodka’s flavour and label design.”

She added:

“From the initial distillations and tasting sessions to approving the label design, this project has been a long time in the making, and we are thrilled to be launching Cardi Bay Vodka and are also over the moon with the positive feedback gathered so far!”

Cardi Bay Vodka takes the number of spirits in the Eccentric Spirits collection to eight. It features six gins including a trio of award winners – all inspired by Welsh botanicals, and dark rum.