Calling for Mission Members – UK Hydrogen Mobility Mission to Taiwan

Taiwan unveiled its 2050 net zero roadmap in March 2022 that includes a prominent role for hydrogen in decarbonising electricity generation, transportation and heavy industry. This is an opportune time for the UK and Taiwan to come together and explore closer collaboration on this fuel of the future.

To help UK businesses benefit from this exciting opportunity in Taiwan, the Department for International Trade (DIT) and Scottish Development International (SDI) are recruiting UK companies specialising in the following areas to join a UK Hydrogen Mobility Mission to Taiwan to exhibit at the Energy Taiwan in October 2022.

Hydrogen Transportation

Fuel Cell System

Storage & Delivery System

Gas Sensors and Simulation Equipment

Please note that there remain entry restrictions into Taiwan due to Covid-19, including the need to apply for a special business visa for all international visitors and a mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine upon arrival. These measures could be eased or lifted by October, and we will continue to monitor the situation in the interim.

About Energy Taiwan

Energy Taiwan is the largest and the most iconic renewable energy procurement platform where is an all-star company lineup for various demands. Previous PV Taiwan, Energy Taiwan focuses on Energy Creation, Energy Storage, Energy Saving and Smart System Integration. It includes PV Taiwan, Wind Energy Taiwan, SST Taiwan, HFC Taiwan, Green Finance & Insurance Pavilion and Country pavilions. In 2021, the show attracted 15,590 visitors from 50 countries to profile the breakthroughs and products for a global market. In 2022, Energy Taiwan anticipates over 16,000 people will visit around 950 booths representing technology advancers and service providers.

Key events of this trade mission/What to expect

A complimentary place to showcase at the UK-Taiwan Hydrogen Pavilion at Energy Taiwan, a leading trade show in Taipei that is similar in size, scope and stature to All-Energy in the UK

Invitation to the 2nd annual UK-Taiwan Hydrogen Mobility Forum

Meetings and networking receptions with senior-level government, business and academic stakeholders

Company and site visits, including a trip to the southern industrial port city of Kaohsiung where officials have strong ambitions for decarbonising the local economy through hydrogen mobility

Benefits for your organisation