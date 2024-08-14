Drop-In Event Arranged to Discuss Proposed Housing Development in Churchstoke

Residents in Churchstoke are being encouraged to attend an engagement event and give their views on a new housing development proposed to be built in the village by Powys County Council.

Powys County Council’s Housing Development Team is looking to build a mixed housing development consisting of 38 highly insulated and eco-friendly council homes on land adjacent to Firs Farm and east of Firs Court Avenue housing estate.

The team has arranged a drop-in event at Churchstoke Village Hall on Thursday, August 22 between 5-7:30pm so that the local community can see the plans and give their views on the future housing development.

As part of the proposed development are four one-bedroom bungalows, four two-bedroom bungalows, 10 one-bedroom houses, 10 two-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses.

If the development is given the go-ahead, the new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: