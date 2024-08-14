Drop-In Event Arranged to Discuss Proposed Housing Development in Churchstoke

Residents in Churchstoke are being encouraged to attend an engagement event and give their views on a new housing development proposed to be built in the village by Powys County Council.
Powys County Council’s Housing Development Team is looking to build a mixed housing development consisting of 38 highly insulated and eco-friendly council homes on land adjacent to Firs Farm and east of Firs Court Avenue housing estate.
The team has arranged a drop-in event at Churchstoke Village Hall on Thursday, August 22 between 5-7:30pm so that the local community can see the plans and give their views on the future housing development.
As part of the proposed development are four one-bedroom bungalows, four two-bedroom bungalows, 10 one-bedroom houses, 10 two-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses.
If the development is given the go-ahead, the new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:
“One of the priorities of the council is to tackle the housing emergency in the county and this can be achieved by building high quality council housing.
“The only way we can achieve this is by increasing the number of council houses in our communities and building high-quality council homes is helping us do that.
“Our Housing Development Team will be working in communities throughout Powys to identify suitable land for housing and establishing housing needs.
“We want to gather as much information as possible and this drop-in event will allow residents to make their views known.
“We would encourage all members of the community to come along to this event but especially younger people, as we recognise that they have difficulty finding suitable affordable accommodation.
“This proposed development will help us build a stronger, fairer, greener future for this community.”