Drone Footage Shows Kingsway Project Progress

New drone footage shows how the 71/72 Kingsway development in Swansea now looks as construction of a major office development continues to make progress on site.

Developed by Swansea Council, the office scheme, once operational, will provide space for 600 workers in sectors like tech and digital.

Led by Bouygues UK – the council's main contractor for the project – construction has now reached street level with the building of two basement floors already complete.

When finished, the five-storey scheme will be carbon zero in operation and worth £32.6m a year to Swansea's economy.

The 71/72 Kingsway development is being part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

As well as 114,000 square feet of commercial floor space featuring flexible co-working and networking opportunities, a new link between Oxford Street and The Kingsway will also be constructed.

Completion of construction is anticipated in early 2024.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Despite the pandemic, we know there's still significant demand for high-quality, flexible office space of this kind in Swansea – particularly for sectors including tech and digital. “Not only will this development help meet that demand, but it will also lead to more people working in the city centre, which will combine with other regeneration schemes to create more footfall and spending. “This won't just benefit our existing businesses in the city centre, but it could help lead to more businesses opening up there too. “With the building set to become more and more visible in the coming months as construction work continues, discussions with a potential building operator and tenants are also starting to pick up pace.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The new drone footage gives a bird's eye view of some of the fantastic progress that's being made on site as Swansea's £1bn transformation story continues. “It's one of many projects either completed, on-going or planned that will create jobs for local people and help keep talented local businesses in the Swansea area by giving them the kind of facilities they need to thrive.”

Other features of the new development will include a green roof terrace and south-facing balconies overlooking the city centre and Swansea Bay.